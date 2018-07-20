By Trend

Mohammad Nahavandian, deputy for economic affairs to President Hassan Rouhani, said the government is seeking to facilitate exports of Iranian products and support the country’s economic activists in the face of new US sanctions.

Iranian economic activists and private sector are grappling with several problems as a result of impending US sanctions, Nahavandian said, IRNA news agency reported on July 20.

Calling for unity and cooperation among all sectors of the government, he said supporting exports and economic activists is a top priority for the government and all should help address the problems.

Chambers of commerce and economic formations across the country can help the government tackle the issues, facilitate exports of goods, and back those active in the sector of investment following Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, and Washington now plans to reimpose sanctions on Tehran next month. The first round of US sanctions on Iran goes into effect in August, followed by ones targeting Iran's oil exports in November.

---

