The most sold cars in Kazakhstan in the first half of the year were named by Kazakhstan Auto Business Association.

The association reported that sales of new cars in June increased by 5 percent, as compared to May. In total, in the first half of the year the market grew by 35.7 percent, to 27,162 cars.

“June showed stability and a moderate positive trend, and overall, the first half of 2018 is quite successful for Kazakhstan’s auto business, and we have every reason to assume that development will continue in a positive way, and 2018 will end according to the most optimistic forecasts of the association,” vice-president of the association Anar Makashev stressed.

In the first half of the year, Kazakhstanis spent 232 billion tenge or $700 million to buy new cars, trucks and buses.

Of these, 76.2 billion tenge ($222.48 million) went to Toyota. The revenue of Hyundai reached 24.7 billion tenge ($72.12 million). Lada, despite the greater number of cars sold, collects about 18.7 billion tenge ($54.6 million), Lexus sold cars for 15.7 billion tenge ($45.84 million).

Earlier, Kazakhstan Auto Business Association reported that since March 2017, the domestic auto retail has demonstrated positive dynamics. The forces of official dealers sold 49,051 units of cars, commercial vehicles and buses. Demand for new cars increased by 6.1 percent.

The recovery of the market after the fall in sales during 2014-2016 was the most important event of 2017. The past year has been successful not only for importers, but also for manufacturers of domestic cars. According to the association, last year six Kazakhstani automobile plants produced 19,086 units of equipment (cars, trucks and buses) in the amount of 139.5 billion tenge ($407.3 million).

