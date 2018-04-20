By Trend

Deputy Minister of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov met with the World Bank mission led by Diego Ambasz and Tatyana Shin, Uzbek media reported on April 20.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss cooperation in the field of innovative development and education.

During the meeting, Sherzod Shermatov noted that Uzbekistan headed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is ready for radical reforms with the aim of transition to an innovative development model.

The deputy minister also added that the guarantee of the successful implementation of any major project is to ensure absolute transparency in the distribution of funds and attract highly qualified specialists to carry out the tasks set.

Both sides paid special attention to the modernized approach of the country's leadership in the decision-making process, as well as the openness of Uzbekistan to cooperation with organizations.

During the discussion, Shermatov noted that in order to improve the quality of education, it is important not only to equip local universities with high-tech equipment, but also to teach the staff in the field of research and teaching activities.

“Previously, the results of scientific research were practically not used and remained in the archives. However, at the moment, the president of the country pays special attention to the commercialization of research results. Thus, one of the most important tasks of the Ministry of Innovative Development is to assist scientists in establishing cooperation with the private sector and state bodies,” the deputy minister said.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed that the modern world sets a very high price for creative thinking and student creativity. Therefore, the main task of universities should be creating conditions for the development of students' creative thinking, not the standardization of knowledge.

