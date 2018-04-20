By Trend

Armed Forces of Uzbekistan moved from 48th to the 39th place in the latest Global Fire Power ranking, Uzbekistan Daily media outlet reported.

The ranking includes 136 countries of the world. Uzbekistan is on the third place among the CIS states after Russia (2nd place) and Ukraine (29).

Uzbekistan holds the first place in the ranking among the Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan is on 50th place, Turkmenistan – 80, Kyrgyzstan – 91 and Tajikistan – 96.

The rating was made up based on about 50 various factors as number of troops, military equipment for fights in land, sea and air. The economic resources of the countries were also taken into account along with geographic location of the states.

---

