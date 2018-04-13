By Trend

The Turkish parliament will discuss extension of the emergency state for the seventh time, Turkish media reported on April 13.

The issue of extending the emergency state in Turkey will be discussed at the parliament on April 18.

Earlier Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag has said that the state of emergency will be extended in Turkey.

But it was also reported that the emergency state in Turkey, which was introduced after the military coup attempt, will be canceled in February 2018.

The state of emergency was introduced in Turkey after the military coup attempt in 2016. On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country.

The death toll as a result of the coup attempt stood at 250 people, and more than 2,000 people were wounded.

In January 2018, the emergency state in Turkey was extended for the sixth time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz