Trend

According to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s decree, ambassador Ata Serdarov was dismissed in connection with the transfer to another job.

Serdarov has headed the representative office of Turkmenistan in the EU since March 2017. Moreover, he served as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Earlier it was reported that Serdarov has been elected chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan this week, which in total unites more than 211,000 citizens.

The possibilities of diversifying gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Europe are being discussed within the joint Turkmenistan-EU committee. The corresponding negotiations have been held since 2011.

The project of laying a 300-kilometer gas pipeline along the Caspian seabed to the shores of Azerbaijan is optimal for the supply of Turkmen resources to the European market.

Afterwards, Turkmen fuel can be supplied to Turkey, which borders with European countries.