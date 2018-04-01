By Trend

The US administration is seriously throwing obstacles in way of trade with Iran, Chief Executive Officer of Austrian Oberbank Franz Gasselsberger said, according IRNA.

Financing Iranian projects still has some problems, Gasselsberger said in an interview with ‘Die Presse’ Newspaper.

US secondary sanctions need more exact reviews, he said.

Oberbank has been one the first European banks to sign agreement with Iran in post-JCPOA era.

The US administration has done a great deal during the past year to kill Iran nuclear deal also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

This is while, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already confirmed ten times Iran's commitment to the landmark July 2015 international deal.

