By Trend

Iran’s major state-run iron ore companies, affiliated to Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), produced about 33.884 million tons of iron ore concentrate during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Feb. 21).



The figure indicates a 15 percent increase compared to the preceding year, IMIDRO said on March 14.



Gol Gohar Iron Ore Co. ranked first producing 12.121 million tons, followed by Chadormalou with 7.79 million tons of output.

The report didn’t include the volume of iron ore produced by private sector companies, which produce a total of 14 million tons of iron ore annually.

Also 29.134 million tons of Iron ore pellets were produced in the country in the 11-month period, 24 percent more year-on-year.

Gol Gohar was the largest Iron ore pellets producer with 10.197 million tons of output, followed by Mobarakeh Steel Company(6.97 million).

Over 17.406 million tons of sponge iron produced by the state-run companies, 15 percent more compared to the first 10 months of the preceding year.

Iran’s biggest sponge iron producers in the period were Mobarakeh Steel Company (6.694 million) and Khouzestan Steel Company (3.708 million tons).

The state-run firms’ iron ore granule production in the 11-month period registered a rise by 10-percent to 6 million tons. Sangan was the biggest iron ore granule producer in the 11-month period with 1.95 million tons output, followed by Markazi(1.7 million tons).

Iran’s total iron ore reserve stands at 5.1 billion tons, of which 2.8 billion tons are proven.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz