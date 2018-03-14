By Kamila Aliyeva

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan intend to increase trade turnover between the countries up to $2 billion.

This was stated by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev while speaking on the results of the official visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Astana.

He thanked his “old friend” for the visit and noted that the meeting was held on the eve of the great Nauryz holiday and the year of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

“Tajikistan is an important strategic ally, a partner of Kazakhstan. A high level of mutual relations has been achieved between the countries, a constructive dialogue is underway. Within the framework of the visit, an exchange of views took place on the whole range of issues. Particular attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation. The volume of mutual trade is $80 million and increased by 30 percent over the year. In the conditions of volatility of the world economy this is a very good result,” Nazarbayev said.

He said that between the countries there is a great unrealized potential that would increase the annual turnover by $1-2 billion.

“The importance of expanding trade, adoption of a road map for increasing bilateral trade turnover was noted,” Nazarbayev explained.

The main products exported by Kazakhstan to Tajikistan are grain, flour, sunflower oil, construction materials and paints, oil gases and gaseous hydrocarbons, petroleum products. The list of exported products from Tajikistan includes vegetables, fruits, ores and concentrates of lead, zinc, and copper.

