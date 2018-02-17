By Trend

An explosion at a compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station near the Iranian capital city of Tehran has left at least four injured.



The casualties have been transported to a nearby hospital, Fars news agency reported.

In the meantime, National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company has said that the cause of the incident is not clear so far, ILNA news agency reported.

According to the company, the officials are currently probing into the incident.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz