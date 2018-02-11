By Trend

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov met with Director General of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Khamis Mohamed Buharoon during his participation at the World Government Summit in Dubai (UAE), the press service of the Kyrgyz government said in a message Feb. 11.

The sides discussed the prospects of mutual cooperation at the meeting, says the message.

During the meeting, Isakov spoke about investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan and the legislation regulating the work of investors.

The bank’s director general stressed that there is a positive dynamics in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. He also noted that the bank is ready to contribute to the improvement of trade turnover between the two countries.

Later, Isakov and Buharoon discussed the priority areas of cooperation, in particular, investments in agriculture, tourism and construction of real estate. The sides also discussed the opportunities of cooperation between the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

The prime minister invited representatives of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to Kyrgyzstan to study investment opportunities.

Buharoon, for his part, emphasized that he is ready to consider the opportunities of investing in Kyrgyzstan. He also confirmed his readiness to visit Kyrgyzstan and study the situation, as well as provide consultations on digital skills for stakeholders, government agencies and local companies.