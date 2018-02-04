By Trend:

Iran’s polymer output amounted to 4.41 million tons during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The latest data released by the Iranian Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade reveals that the figure is 13.8 percent more compared to the same period of the preceding year.

Iranian polymer output is expected to reach 12 million tons by 2022, based on the country’s 6th five-year development plan.

The Islamic Republic’s annual polymer production capacity currently stands at 7.4 million tons.

Polyethylene ranks first among the Iran’s polymer products. The country produced 2.753 million tons of polyethylene in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, 11.2 percent more year-on-year.

Iranian petrochemical companies also produced 596,900 tons of polypropylene during the same span of time, 5 percent more year-on-year.

Polypropylene is the world's second-most widely produced synthetic plastic, after polyethylene. It is a thermoplastic polymer used in packaging and labeling, textiles, carpets, stationery, plastic parts and reusable containers of various types, laboratory equipment, loudspeakers, automotive components, and polymer banknotes.

Over 386,100 tons of Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) were produced in Iran in the 8-month period (19.1 percent more year-on-year), followed by Polyethylene terephthalate (356,000 tons, 34.8 percent increase) and polystyrene (205,100 tons, 45.3 percent increase).

According to the Iranian official data, nominal output capacity of the country’s petrochemical complexes stands at 62 million tons. The nominal production capacity is planed to reach 70 million tons per year by March 2018.

