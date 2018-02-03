By Trend

Investments should be actively attracted to Turkmenistan’s economy, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

President Berdimuhamedov made the remarks during the recent governmental meeting, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported Feb. 3.

“The work must be carried out to increase the amount of foreign currency earnings,” the president said.

Stressing that it is necessary to widely use market mechanisms in the monetary and financial systems, the president demanded to speed up the reforms aimed at improving the state administration.

"It is necessary to continue to diversify the national economy, implement measures to increase the share of the non-state sector in it and actively use its potential," the president said.

Turkmenistan holds one of the key positions in the supply of natural gas in the region. Gas is sold to China and in the direction of Iran.

