By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov by his order has appointed Muhammetmyrat Aydogdyev as director general of the Garlyk Mining and Processing Plant in Turkmenistan.

Prior to this, Muhammetmyrat Aydogdyev was in charge of the industrial sector of the economy as a deputy prime minister.

The Garlyk Mining and Processing Plant, the Central Asia’s largest industrial complex with a capacity of 1.4 million tons of potash fertilizers per year, was commissioned in the spring of 2017.

