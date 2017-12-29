By Kamila Aliyeva

Russia’ state nuclear corporation Rosatom is ready to build the most modern two-block nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.

The delegation of the Rosatom corporation headed by General Director Alexei Likhachev arrived in Uzbekistan on December 29, 2017.

During this visit, the sides signed a standard framework intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The document was signed by the Deputy Prime Minister Nodir Otazhonov from the Uzbek side and Rosatom’s head from the Russian side.

The agreement creates a legal basis for bilateral cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan in the peaceful use of atomic energy.

Promising directions were stated -- the creation of a national infrastructure and training of personnel for the nuclear energy of Uzbekistan, the construction of nuclear power plants and research reactors in the country, as well as their support throughout the life cycle.

The agreement also deals with the exploration and development of uranium deposits in Uzbekistan, the reclamation of uranium tailings, the production of radioisotopes and their application in industry, medicine and agriculture, and scientific and basic research.

The agreement envisages the formation of joint working groups for the implementation of specific projects and scientific research, as well as the exchange of experts, the organization of seminars and symposia.

In the course of the visit, Likhachev also announced that Rosatom is ready to build the most modern two-block nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.

“Our proposal is to build a station of two modern blocks of the “three plus” generation VVER-1200 here in Uzbekistan, in the time that the Uzbek side considers acceptable. Our experience in the construction of such stations is very solid,” he said.

A possible NPP project will have a huge national importance for Uzbekistan, according to the director general.

We are talking about diversifying our own energy complex, and, therefore, ensuring energy security of Uzbekistan, the head of Rosatom noted.

Likhachev added that the possible construction of nuclear power plants will create about 5,000-6,000 jobs, and 1,500-2000 jobs will e created during the operation of the station.

On November 2, Rosatom and Uzbekistan’s Academy of Sciences signed a memorandum on cooperation in the field of using atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

The memorandum on cooperation in the field of using atomic energy for peaceful purposes records the intentions of the parties to develop cooperation in the areas related to the practical application of nuclear technologies and training of personnel.

In particular, it stipulates "the development of cooperation in such areas as the creation and development of nuclear infrastructure in Uzbekistan, the development of programs to raise public awareness of nuclear technologies and their application."

Rosatom brings together assets in the field of nuclear energy, design and construction of nuclear power plants, power engineering. The company accounts for 36 percent of the global uranium enrichment market and 17 percent of the nuclear fuel market.

