By Trend

The Armed Forces of Turkey in the fight against the Workers' Party of Kurdistan (PKK) launched a ground operation in Iraq, the Turkish media report Dec. 23.

Reportedly, the ground operations in the north of Iraq are conducted in accordance with the agreement with the Iraqi government.

Other details of the military operations are not reported.

Turkey's conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which demands establishment of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted for over 30 years claiming more than 40,000 lives.

The United Nations and the European Union recognize PKK as a terrorist organization.

