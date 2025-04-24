Azernews.Az

Thursday April 24 2025

IEA chief warns of potential oil price decline in 2025 amid slowing demand

24 April 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Oil prices could drop in 2025 due to rising production levels and slowing demand growth, particularly in China, according to Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Azernews reports.

