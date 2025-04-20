Azernews.Az

Sunday April 20 2025

Azerbaijan boosts oil exports to Germany in early 2025

20 April 2025 12:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts oil exports to Germany in early 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 500 thousand tons of crude oil and oil products obtained from bituminous rocks to Germany

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more