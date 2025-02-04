Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 4 2025

Oil prices decline as Brent, WTI, and Azeri Light experience slight drops

4 February 2025 10:46 (UTC+04:00)
Oil prices decline as Brent, WTI, and Azeri Light experience slight drops
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

During trading on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, the price of Brent crude for April 2025 delivery fell down slightly

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more