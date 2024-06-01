Azerbaijani oil prices decline in global markets

1 June 2024 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $1.03, or 1.35%, settling at $82.75, Azernews reports.

Azeri Light crude oil's price history showcases its volatility and significance in global markets. On April 21, 2020, it reached its lowest level at $15.81 per barrel, reflecting the tumultuous conditions experienced during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conversely, its highest price was recorded in July 2008, soaring to $149.66 per barrel amidst heightened global demand and geopolitical tensions.

---

