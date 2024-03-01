Azerbaijan reduces excise duty on imported gasoline, abolishes customs duty

1 March 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "goods nomenclature of foreign economic activity, rates of import customs duties, and rates of export customs duties" approved by its decision dated November 17, 2017, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decision in this regard. According to the decision, gasoline imported into the country has been exempted from customs duties.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers has changed the excise rates of excise goods imported into the country, as approved by its decision dated January 19, 2001.

According to the new decision, until the end of this year, the excise tax for each ton of motor gasoline, excluding aviation gasoline, has been reduced from 200 manat to 1 manat, and the excise tax for each ton of gas oil for specific processing processes and gas oil for chemical transformations in processes has been set at 80 manats.

Moreover, by the end of this year, the excise tax for each ton of other gas oils will have been reduced from 80 manats to 1 manat.

