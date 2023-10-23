Gazprom to supply additional gas to China, Hungary in winter

23 October 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

"Russia's Gazprom state concern will supply additional volumes of gas to China and Hungary," the Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Gazprom" Public Joint Stock Company Alexey Miller stated, Azernews reports.

According to him, in 2023, the total volume of additional gas supply to China is planned to be 600 million, and to Hungary 1.3 billion cubic meters.

He reminded that the planned volume of gas transportation to China for 2023 is 22 billion cubic meters, and supplies are carried out through the "Power of Siberia" gas pipeline.

The head of "Gazprom" said that the concern will supply an additional volume of gas to Hungary in the coming winter.

Gazprom is looking to compensate for the loss of most of its markets in Europe since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, largely due to explosions that severely damaged its Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea last year. Investigations have yet to establish who was responsible.

Hungary is the only member of the European Union whose leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has maintained friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the Russia-Ukraine outbroke in February 2022. It is also a member of NATO.

---

