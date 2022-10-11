Turkey, together with Azerbaijan, begins work to increase capacity of TANAP - Erdogan

11 October 2022 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Together with Azerbaijan, work has begun to increase the throughput capacity of TANAP to 32 billion cubic meters, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his statement after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"Together with Azerbaijan, we have begun work to increase the throughput capacity of TANAP to 32 billion cubic meters. The hydrocarbon agreement with Libya has created a new area of cooperation in the field of oil and petroleum products production in the continental part of this country," Erdogan said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz