The Azerbaijani oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline are expected to decline in February 2022, compared to January, Trend has reported, quoting Reuters.

According to the schedule seen by Reuters, Azerbaijani BTC crude oil exports from Turkey's Ceyhan port were set at 14.72 million barrels in February from 17.27 million barrels in January.

"The grade's loadings will decline by 5.6 percent in February on a daily basis compared with January's loading plan," the report said.

The BTC pipeline is a transport line for Azerbaijani oil from the Caspian Sea to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, and then to European markets via the Mediterranean Sea.

In December 2021, BTC has achieved a significant milestone by carrying 500 million tons of oil in total from the Sangachal terminal near Baku across Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to Ceyhan. The milestone was achieved on December 12 when the 500 millionth ton of Caspian crude flowed through the pipeline, was loaded on the 4,922nd tanker named Nordorse, which was a joint SOCAR lifting, and departed for Italy's Trieste.

On July 13, 2006, the official opening ceremony of the BTC oil pipeline took place in Turkey. The total length of the pipeline is 1,768 km, of which 443 km pass through the territory of Azerbaijan; 249 km to Georgia; 1076 km to Turkey. The projected capacity is 50 million tonnes of oil per year or 1 million barrels per day. Light oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field is transported via BTC.

