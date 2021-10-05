By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced in the Italian Port of Augusta, rose by 3.12 on Oct. 4 compared to the previous price, reaching $83.56 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on Oct. 4 totaled $82.84 per barrel, increasing by 3.07 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port amounted to $78.24 per barrel on Oct. 4, which has grown by $2.92 compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $3.05 compared to the previous price and made up $81.77 per barrel.

