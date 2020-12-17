By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased transport of natural gas through main gas pipelines by 7.2 percent during the period of January-November 2020, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, Azerbaijan’s main gas pipelines transported 26.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

South Caucasus Pipeline (or Baku-Tbilisi Erzurum pipeline) accounted for 41.9 percent of natural gas transportation. Thus, during the first eleven months of the year, 11.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas were transported via this pipeline.

It should be noted that in the first ten months of 2020, the country produced 30.5 billion cubic meters of gas. Of the total natural gas production, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli accounted for 9.7 billion cubic meters, while Shah Deniz accounted for 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas. SOCAR produced 6.1 billion cubic meters of gas during this period. Moreover, during the reported period, gas sales abroad amounted to 10.8 billion cubic meters, which is an increase by 15 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

The South Caucasus Pipeline was built to export the Shah Deniz gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia and Turkey. The pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal near Baku. It follows the route of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) crude oil pipeline through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Turkey, where it is linked to the Turkish gas distribution system.

The pipeline has been operational since late 2006 transporting gas to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and starting from July 2007 to Turkey from Shah Deniz Stage 1.

