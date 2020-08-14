By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of production in Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil fields at the Caspian Sea increased by 12 million tons in the first half of 2020, amounting to 91 million barrels, the block’s major shareholder BP has reported.

According to BP’s report, daily production from Chirag platform amounted to 38,000 barrels, Central Azeri to 123,000 barrels, West Azeri to 122,000 barrels, East Azeri to 66,000 barrels, Deepwater Guneshli to 96,000 barrels and West Chirag to 53,000 barrels in the reported period.

Moreover, a total of 129 oil production wells, 42 water wells and 7 gas injection wells have been operated at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block and eight oil producing wells have been drilled at the block in the reporting period.

In addition, 9.3 billion cubic meters of gas extracted from Azerbaijan's largest Shah Deniz gas field were exported from the Sangachal terminal in the first half of 2020.

Sangachal terminal has exported an average of 51.1 million standard cubic meters of gas from the Shah Deniz field per day in the first half of 2020.

Furthermore, 9.4 billion cubic meters of gas and 15.4 million barrels of condensate were produced from the Shah Deniz field in January-June 2020. It should be noted that 126 billion cubic meters of natural gas has been produced in Shah Deniz since production began.

Likewise, during the reporting period, the daily capacity of the South Caucasus Pipeline was 32.8 million cubic meters.

Additionally, over 15 million tons of crude oil and condensate, loaded in 145 tankers, were transported through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in the first two quarters of 2020.

The contract for the development of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oil fields was signed in 1994 extended to 2050 in September 2017.

The shareholders in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli project are BP (operator, 30.37 percent), SOCAR (25 percent), American Chevron (9.57 percent), ExxonMobil (6.79 percent), Indian ONGC (2.31 percent), Japanese Inpex Corp. (9.31 percent), ITOCHU Oil (3.65 percent), Norwegian Statoil (7.27 percent) and Turkish TPAO (5.73 percent).

The contract on development of Shah Deniz gas field was signed in 1996. Shareholders of Shah Deniz project are: BP (operator, 28.8 percent), TPAO (19 percent), SOCAR (16.7 percent), Petronas (15.5 percent), LUKOIL (10 percent) and NICO (10 percent).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz