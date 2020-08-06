By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's SOCAR Aviation, one of the three largest companies supplying fuel to the Turkish air transport sector, has commissioned its own petrol station at Milas-Bodrum airport, the company reported on August 6.

The petrol station will refuel 3,000 aircrafts per year.

Thus, SOCAR Aviation, which is the brand of SOCAR Turkey, will now supply fuel from its facility to Milas Bodrum Airport. SOCAR Turkey has commissioned the Milas Bodrum petrol station after winning the tender announced by the State Airport Authority under the SOCAR Aviation brand.

The first fuel delivery from the facility was made for Turkish Airlines on July 21, 2020.

The facility has 3 fuel tanks for jet engines with a capacity of 1500 cubic meters. The total area of the facility is 4,105 square meters and the capacity of the facility with the existing infrastructure is 70,000 cubic meters per year, allowing fueling about 3,000 aircraft per year, which is half of the total airport consumption.

It should be noted that SOCAR Aviation has been providing refueling services in the air transport sector since 2013. It began its first jet fuel supply with an agreement signed with Pegasus at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport. In 2016, developing its cooperation with global airlines, SOCAR Aviation started to supply Turkish Airlines at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport, Adnan Menderes in Izmir as well as Bodrum airport.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. Three production divisions, one oil refineries and one gas processing plant, a deep water platform fabrication yard, two trusts, one institution, and 23 subdivisions are operating as corporate entities under SOCAR.

