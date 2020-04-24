Trend

SOCAR Petroleum, Romanian subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has gained the right for renting six more petrol stations in Romania, Chief Executive Officer of IT GRUP Azerbaijan Kamran Allahverdiyev told Trend.

According to him, the stations belong to Romanian fuel stations chain Aral M.T.B. and are located in Arad, Timish and Sibiu regions, including in Braila city.

The parties had already entered into the lease agreement.

Currently, SOCAR Petroleum has 44 filling stations in Bucharest and 21 filling stations in the regions of Romania. The stations sell gasoline, diesel and LPG.

The parent company, IT GRUP (Romania) collaborates with SOCAR Petroleum and OSCAR companies for over 10 years and was the first company, which developed and implemented the unattended concepts in Romania for DOWNSTREAM industry.

"The company has realized several various DOWNSTREAM projects for SOCAR Petroleum, OSCAR and other companies. Furthermore, OSCAR company also intends to connect additional petrol station network to its gas station network. Currently, IT GRUP provides technical support for the developed systems and IT equipment for of these and other companies," said Allahverdiyev.

According to him, IT GRUP is the leader of the Romanian market providing comprehensive solutions for the DOWNSTREAM industry. The company decided to expand its activities and export its innovative solutions to all countries of the world.

In 2019, the company opened its subsidiary in Azerbaijan. IT GRUP Azerbaijan has shortly begun implementing a number of projects in Baku. The Azerbaijani representative office of the company will implement projects for SOCAR Petroleum.

"The main goal is to supply all the necessary equipment and connect these six fuel stations to the centralized system of SOCAR Petroleum. The Romanian company intends to involve its subsidiary IT GRUP Azerbaijan to these projects for the development, configuration and integration of systems for SOCAR Petroleum. The professional and competent staff of our company will be able to implement these projects successfully in short period," added Allahverdiyev.

