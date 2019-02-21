By Trend

Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria (BRUA) pipeline is an essential link for Azerbaijani gas supply to Europe, Secretary of State with Romanian Ministry of Energy Iulian-Robert Tudorache said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He pointed out that along with the Interconnector between Romania and Bulgaria, BRUA project has a significant relevance at the regional level, assuring the possibility of integrating the natural gas sources from the Caspian Region with the Central and Western Europe, after the completion of the natural gas infrastructure projects of the Southern Gas Corridor.

"BRUA is a very important component of the Vertical Corridor which will integrate the gas transmission systems from Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary. This is why BRUA pipeline is an essential link in the context of Azerbaijani gas transmission towards Europe," noted the deputy minister.

Talking about the BRUA project, Tudorache said that it has three execution phases.

"Once the phases 1 and 2 are completed, a new gas corridor for the Caspian Sea gas will be created, stretching from the Southern border of Romania, further through to the North-Western border of Romania with Hungary. In concrete terms, the phase 1 of BRUA consists of a 479 km pipeline on the territory of Romania and three Gas Compression Stations, assuring bidirectional gas flow. I can tell you that the BRUA project has progressed very well so far: we are in the full process of implementation of phase 1 and the works on the territory of Romania are on the agreed schedule, some of them being even finalized in advance. The works on the compressor stations started in April 2018 and the pipeline construction works started in August 2018," he added.

Tudorache noted that the estimated deadline for the completion of Phase 1 works of the BRUA project is December 2019.

"We have made sure that BRUA receives all necessary funding, in a timely and efficient manner. TRANSGAZ company has obtained two grants from the European Union through the National Agency for Innovation and Networks (INEA). The first grant was granted for financing the design for the three compression stations within the project and the second, more than 180 million EUR, was granted to finance the BRUA Phase I project implementation. The project is also funded by loans from the EIB and EBRD. This shows the importance of the BRUA project for the future energy map of Europe," he said.

