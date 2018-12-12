By Narmina Mammadova

SOCAR Ukraine, a subsidiary of the Azerbaijani State Oil Company (SOCAR) supplied the Ukrainian Defense Ministry 13,050 tons of jet fuel this year.

In general, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry purchased 57,280 tons of jet fuel worth 1.7 billion hryvnias (UAH) during the year, the Ukrainian media reports.

The biggest supplier for the ministry was OKKO, which delivered 21,020 tonnes of fuel. OKKO was followed by Torum (16,210 tons), SOCAR (13,050 tons) and WOG (6,900 tons).Thus, SOCAR became the third in terms of jet fuel supplies to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry previously signed a contract for 42,000 tons of jet fuel.

On November 5, SOCAR Ukraine and Ukrainian Defense Ministry signed an agreement on the supply of 1,100 tons of jet fuel. The ministry has today announced a tender to purchase extra 10,283 tons of jet fuel. The tender consists of two lots and the supply should be carried out within 60 days after the signing of the contract - by March 26, 2019.

SOCAR entered the Ukrainian market back in 2009. The main activity of SOCAR Energy Ukraine is to improve the network of petrol filling stations and organize wholesale of petrol and oil products in the territory of Ukraine.

The network of SOCAR filling stations includes 59 filling stations and 2 oil loading bunkers located in 11 regions of Ukraine.

In addition to the retail sector, SOCAR is one of the five largest importers of natural gas in Ukraine,” the company said.

SOCAR is also involved in developing the aviation fuel market in Ukraine, according to the message.

SOCAR doubled the volume of LPG supplies and increased its presence in the country’s diesel fuel market in 2017.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine considers it important to maintain leadership in terms of innovation and continue creating unique, thought-out products while moving at the right pace, the company stressed.

So far, SOCAR has invested more than $5 million in the development of socio-cultural projects in Ukraine, according to the company’s website.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz