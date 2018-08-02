By Sara Israfilbayova

In the first half of the year, 5 billion cubic meters of gas and 1.1 million tons (about 9 million barrels) of condensate were extracted from the Shah Deniz gas condensate field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

BP-Azerbaijan reported that during this period, gas production from Shah Deniz decreased by 1.96 percent, condensate - by 8 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

The capacity of Shah Deniz installations is 32 million cubic meters per day or about 10.9 billion cubic meters per year.

According to the information, drilling of SDA11 well on Shah Deniz Alfa platform was completed in the second quarter.

“Drilling and testing of SDD04 was completed with the help of the Istiglal drilling rig.” After that, the final work on the well SDG04 was started. With the help of the Maersk Explorer drilling rig drilling of the lower seams of the SDH02 well continues.

With the help of Maersk Explorer and Istiglal drilling rigs, 14 wells on the Shah Deniz Bravo platform have already been drilled.

A contract for development of the Shah Deniz offshore field was signed on June 4, 1996. The field’s reserves are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas.

The shareholders in the contract are BP (operator - 28.8 percent), AzSD (10 percent), SGC Upstream (6.7 percent), Petronas (15.5 percent), Lukoil (10 percent), NIOC (10 percent) and TPAO (19 percent).

Moreover, the report says that from Sangachal terminal of Azerbaijan during the reporting period, in total, more than 141 million barrels of oil and condensate, including volumes of third parties, were exported.

During the reporting period, the average daily volume of gas exports from the Shahdeniz field from the terminal amounted to 27 million cubic meters (963 million cubic feet). This is 3.6 percent less than last year.

It should be noted that oil and gas from the fields Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz through the underwater pipelines is delivered to the Sangachal terminal.

The capacity of the technical processing systems of the terminal is 1.2 million barrels of oil per day, and 32 million cubic meters for gas from the Shah Deniz field. The total volume of gas processing and export capacity (including associated gas with ACG) is 50 million cubic meters per day.

The gas is exported from the terminal, mainly through the South Caucasus Pipeline and the SOCAR-owned gas pipeline that connects the gas processing facilities of the terminal with the Azerigaz PU gas distribution system.

---

Sara Israfilbayova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Sara_999Is

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz