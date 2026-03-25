Earthquake recorded in Caspian Sea

25 March 2026 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A minor earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian Sea, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Republican Seismological Service Center.

The agency reported that the earthquake occurred at 13:57 local time, registering a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the tremor was located at a depth of 13 kilometers beneath the seabed.

No casualties or damage have been reported, and the earthquake was not felt in nearby coastal areas, according to preliminary assessments. Seismologists note that such low-magnitude earthquakes are relatively common in the region and typically do not pose a significant threat.

The Caspian Sea area is considered a seismically active zone due to tectonic movements beneath the Earth’s crust. Monitoring of seismic activity in the region is carried out continuously by relevant authorities to ensure early detection of potential risks.

Further updates will be provided if additional information becomes available.