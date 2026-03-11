President of Timor-Leste arrives in Azerbaijan for visit [PHOTOS]

11 March 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President José Ramos-Horta was welcomed by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

On March 11, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit, AzerNEWS reports.

