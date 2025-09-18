Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister participates in Turkic States meeting in Bishkek [PHOTO]

18 September 2025 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On September 18, during his working visit to Bishkek, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov took part in the meeting of Prime Ministers/Vice Presidents of the Organization of Turkic States member states with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Azernews reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

President Japarov welcomed the participants of the first meeting of the Prime Ministers/Vice Presidents of the Turkic States Organization.

During the event, A. Asadov conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Ilham Aliyev to the President of Kyrgyzstan and discussed the current agenda of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz strategic partnership relations.