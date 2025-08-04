Major road repairs to be carried out in Ordubad district of Nakhchivan

4 August 2025 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Extensive road repair works are set to begin in several areas of Ordubad District in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

According to local authorities, roads connecting the villages of Anabad and Gənzə, Kələntərdizə and Qoşadizə, as well as the internal road networks of Aza and Darkənd, will undergo comprehensive reconstruction.

The Ordubad District Executive Authority has finalized preparations for the projects and awarded the implementation contract to *Nakhchivan Road Repair Construction Operation* LLC.

Under the agreement, the company will receive 5,215,480 manats to carry out the roadworks.

The initiative is part of broader infrastructure development efforts aimed at improving transportation and accessibility in the region.