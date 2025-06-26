Defense Minister conguratulates service members on National Army Day

26 June 2025 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has extended a heartfelt congratulatory message to the servicemen and personnel of the Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of June 26 – Armed Forces Day.

According to Azernews, the Minister addressed officers, warrant officers, ensigns, cadets, sergeants, soldiers, sailors, civil servants, and civilian staff:

“On the occasion of June 26 – Armed Forces Day, I sincerely congratulate you and wish you success in your sacred and honorable service aimed at strengthening the defense capabilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The foundations of our modern army were laid during the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic — the first democratic republic in the Muslim East. On June 26, 1918, the Separate Azerbaijani Corps was established, serving as the legal basis of the national army. In honor of this legacy, National Leader Heydar Aliyev signed a historic decree on May 22, 1998, officially designating June 26 as Armed Forces Day, which has since been celebrated annually with great solemnity.

President Ilham Aliyev, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has successfully continued the state-building vision of Heydar Aliyev, placing defense matters at the forefront of national priorities. Measures taken in this regard form a vital part of the broader reforms carried out across the country.”

The message further highlights the achievements of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the victorious Commander-in-Chief during the Patriotic War and the successful anti-terror operations. As a result of these decisive victories, Azerbaijan's historic lands previously occupied by illegal Armenian armed units and separatist forces were liberated.

“Thanks to the wisdom and foresight of the Commander-in-Chief and the strength of our army, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan have been fully restored.

In the liberated territories, the valiant Azerbaijani Army continues to solidify its positions, contributing meaningfully to reconstruction and development efforts, and actively supporting the Great Return of displaced citizens. I am confident that you will continue to demonstrate loyalty to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Military Oath, and regulations, further strengthening your combat readiness and moral-psychological resilience.”

The message also pays tribute to the memory of the nation's fallen heroes:

“As always, on the eve of Armed Forces Day, we remember with deep respect and reverence the brave sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The families of martyrs, wounded veterans, and war heroes continue to receive the care and attention of the state. Significant steps have been taken under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to improve their living standards and address their concerns.”

Minister Hasanov extended special holiday greetings to the parents and families of fallen servicemen, those who were wounded in the line of duty, and all veterans of the homeland.

“Once again, I wholeheartedly congratulate each and every one of you on the occasion of June 26 – Armed Forces Day, and wish you strong health, long life, and continued success in your honorable service to the eternal and irreversible independence of the Azerbaijani state.”