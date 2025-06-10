Russia reaffirms Garabagh as Azerbaijani territory, says Foreign Ministry

10 June 2025 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

"Russia officially recognizes this region as Azerbaijani territory even as Medinsky touched upon the historical aspect, the social and cultural characteristics, and the pain of the people," the diplomat explained.

While Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky referenced the historical, social, and cultural dimensions of the situation in Karabakh in his remarks, Russia recognizes the region as Azerbaijani territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

