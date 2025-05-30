Azernews.Az

Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

30 May 2025 13:30 (UTC+04:00)
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept my best wishes for continued progress, prosperity, and success for your country and people.

Sincerely,

Al Hussein bin Abdullah II

Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan"

