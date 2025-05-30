Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan.
Please accept my best wishes for continued progress, prosperity, and success for your country and people.
Sincerely,
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II
Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan"
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!