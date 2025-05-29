Azerbaijan's Ombudsman highlights AI and human rights priorities at global conference in Qatar [PHOTO]

29 May 2025 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, took part in the international conference titled “Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights: Opportunities, Risks and a Vision for a Better Future,” held in the State of Qatar, Azernews reports.

The event brought together heads and representatives of international organizations, ombudsmen and national human rights institutions, artificial intelligence experts, and legal scholars from prestigious global universities. During her address, Ombudsman Aliyeva outlined Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts in digital governance and the application of artificial intelligence technologies, noting the recent approval of the “Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028” by presidential decree.

She also discussed the potential integration of artificial intelligence into the operations of the Ombudsman Office. According to Aliyeva, AI could play a valuable role in streamlining the initial processing of complaints, supporting simple decision-making, analyzing systemic human rights issues, and improving the efficiency of the institution’s Call Center.

Highlighting the need for global regulatory mechanisms, the Commissioner stressed the importance of establishing international norms that address the intersection of AI and human rights. She called for the inclusion of national human rights institutions in this regulatory dialogue, especially in the areas of monitoring, public education, and legislative development.

“The adoption of artificial intelligence must be guided by the imperative to protect human rights and freedoms. Regulatory frameworks and technological advancements should complement and reinforce one another,” Aliyeva noted.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Ombudsman held bilateral meetings with several international human rights leaders, including Maryam bint Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Chairwoman of the National Human Rights Committee of Qatar; Dragan Milkov, President of the European Ombudsman Institute; Mushira Khattab, President of the National Human Rights Council of Egypt; and representatives from Bulgaria’s national human rights institutions. Discussions centered on the conference topics, shared challenges in protecting human rights, and opportunities for future cooperation.