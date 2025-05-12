Israeli ambassador George Deek to leave Azerbaijan this summer
Israel’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Deek, has confirmed that his diplomatic term in the country is nearing its end and that he is expected to depart in the coming months, Azernews reports.
Ambassador Deek clarified recent media reports suggesting his imminent departure, stating that while his term is indeed concluding, he still has several duties to fulfill in Baku.
“Contrary to reports claiming that my tenure has already ended, there is still a lot left for me to accomplish,” said Deek. “I will remain in my post for some time this summer.”
He noted that while preparations for his departure are underway, an official statement regarding the end of his mission will be released in due course.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!