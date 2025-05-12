Israeli ambassador George Deek to leave Azerbaijan this summer

12 May 2025 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Israel’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Deek, has confirmed that his diplomatic term in the country is nearing its end and that he is expected to depart in the coming months, Azernews reports.

Ambassador Deek clarified recent media reports suggesting his imminent departure, stating that while his term is indeed concluding, he still has several duties to fulfill in Baku.

“Contrary to reports claiming that my tenure has already ended, there is still a lot left for me to accomplish,” said Deek. “I will remain in my post for some time this summer.”

He noted that while preparations for his departure are underway, an official statement regarding the end of his mission will be released in due course.