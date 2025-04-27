Ministry of Emergency Situations issues statement regarding weather conditions

27 April 2025 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Unstable weather is expected in the country in the coming days, with intermittent precipitation, heavy rainfall in certain areas, short-term floods and flash floods from some mountain rivers, strong winds, and thunderstorms forecasted, Azernews reports.

In light of this, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has urged the public to adhere to relevant safety guidelines.

To protect against floods and flash floods that may be caused by heavy rains, it is recommended to stay away from areas at risk of flooding and to move to higher ground immediately if faced with this danger.

Additionally, during strong winds, it is advised to stay clear of lightweight and temporary structures, as well as buildings and billboards; do not stand under power poles and wires or tall trees. Furthermore, considering the difficulties posed by strong winds in firefighting efforts, strict adherence to fire safety rules is particularly important during windy weather.

Moreover, small boat users should be aware that it is prohibited to go out to sea during such weather conditions.

At the same time, to protect against lightning hazards, it is necessary to disconnect electrical devices from the network, avoid talking on the phone (landline, mobile, payphone, etc.), refrain from approaching power lines, lightning rods, gutters, and antennas while outdoors, avoid sheltering under tall trees, and, if in a vehicle, stop and wait with the windows up until the lightning subsides.

Remember: Neglecting safety rules poses a threat to our lives! Call 112 in case of danger.