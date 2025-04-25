Ministry of Emergency Situations conducts ‘Safe School’ Training in liberated territories

25 April 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Emergency Situations Ministry, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan State Labor Protection and Safety Technology Scientific Research Institute of the State Agency for Safe Work in Industry and Mining Supervision, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the "Azerbaijan Industrial Safety" Public Union, organized educational training sessions within the framework of the "Safe School" social project at several secondary schools in the liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The training sessions took place in Talish village (Aghdara district), Nizami Ganjavi Secondary School No. 4 (Khankendi city), Secondary Schools No. 1 (Khojaly city), No. 1 (Shusha city), and No. 2 (Lachin city).

The primary goal of the training was to increase students' knowledge of proper safety behaviors, emergency evacuation procedures, and preparedness for potential risks.

Before the events, the graves of martyrs who died in the fight for the homeland were visited, flowers were laid, and their memories were honored with respect.

During the theoretical sessions, specialists from relevant agencies provided detailed information about safety protocols during emergencies, including labor safety, mine risks, gas, electrical and fire safety, elevator use, and first aid. They also answered questions from the participants.

In the practical segment, Ministry forces responded to a simulated emergency scenario, carried out the evacuation of schoolchildren, and addressed "complications" that arose during the exercise.

The exercises were successful, and the set goals were achieved.