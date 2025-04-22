Leyla Aliyeva meets with Vice-President of Vietnam to expand humanitarian and cultural ties [PHOTOS]

22 April 2025 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with Vice-President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan during her visit to Vietnam, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva conveyed the greetings of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, expressing confidence that ongoing discussions would further enhance bilateral relations.

The sides emphasized the growing cooperation and intensified political dialogue following recent reciprocal visits by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Vietnam. Beyond interstate relations, the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties and non-governmental partnerships was also highlighted.

Leyla Aliyeva informed her Vietnamese counterpart about recent meetings held at the Hanoi College of Trade and Tourism and a secondary school for visually impaired children. She noted that joint projects in education, social welfare, and environmental protection will continue to develop.

The two also exchanged views on boosting tourism potential, initiating exchange programs across different sectors, and organizing cultural events to promote mutual understanding and appreciation of the countries' heritages.