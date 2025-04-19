Azernews.Az

Saturday April 19 2025

Azerbaijan’s sugar trade sees slight decline in Q1, exports surge

19 April 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s sugar trade sees slight decline in Q1, exports surge

In the first quarter (January–March) of this year, Azerbaijan imported sugar and sugar confectionery products valued at 53.248 million USD. Azernews reports that this reflects a 6.9 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more