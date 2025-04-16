Career Readiness Week kicks off at ADA University to prepare students for workforce entry [PHOTOS]

16 April 2025 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

ADA University has launched its Career Readiness Week, a multi-day initiative designed to help students transition more confidently and effectively into the labor market. The opening ceremony took place on April 14 with the participation of public and private sector leaders, university faculty, and students, Azernews reports.

The program is organized with the main sponsorship of ABB (International Bank of Azerbaijan) and supported by the ADA University Foundation. It serves as a platform for students to engage directly with professionals, gain insights into various industries, and develop critical soft skills essential for career success.

ADA University Vice-Rectors Gunay Ziyadova and Elkin Nurmammadov, as well as Ilham Habibullayev, First Deputy Chairman of ABB's Board of Directors, emphasized that the initiative not only supports student development but also enhances Azerbaijan’s national human capital.

This year, over 850 students applied, and 500 were selected through interviews to join the program, which runs for 8 days. They will participate in interactive sessions led by managers and experts from sectors including banking, consulting, IT, telecommunications, and more.

Participating companies include Deloitte, Baker Tilly, Ernst & Young, Nobel Energy, Azerbaijan Airlines, Azercosmos, and about 20 other institutions. The sessions cover topics such as emotional intelligence, job interview strategies, business ethics, personal branding, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

"Through this initiative, ADA University supports our students in entering the business world more quickly and competently," said Nigar Ismayilova, a student participant. "Inviting leaders of well-known companies to ADA is an invaluable opportunity for them to get to know us better."

Career Readiness Week will conclude on May 2 with a Career Fair featuring up to 150 local and international companies and government agencies. Over 100 students who complete the training will receive awards, and each participating institution will select five students for internship and employment opportunities.