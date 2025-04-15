Ukrainian children affected by war begin rehabilitation in Quba

15 April 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Another group of children from Ukraine has arrived in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, on his Facebook page.

"Yesterday, a new group of Ukrainian children—the children of prisoners of war, missing persons, and fallen defenders of Ukraine—arrived in Azerbaijan for rest and rehabilitation. The group was welcomed by the team of the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan together with Alibala Maharramzade, Head of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Relations Working Group and a member of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan.

The children will undergo rehabilitation at a sanatorium in Quba, explore the beauty of Azerbaijani culture, and have the opportunity to visit the Ukrainian Center in Baku and some of the city's landmarks. This is the ninth group of Ukrainian children to come to Azerbaijan for rest and rehabilitation during the full-scale war," he stated.