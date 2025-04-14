Garabagh University to feature 10 faculties by 2030, Minister announces

14 April 2025 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

At a conference dedicated to “Heydar Aliyev and Sovereign Azerbaijan”, held in Khankendi, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev announced that Garabakh University is set to expand significantly, with ten faculties planned for future development, Azernews reports.

The event was part of a broader series of initiatives linked to President Ilham Aliyev’s decree declaring 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan.

Minister Amrullayev revealed that by 2030, two specialized faculties will be established beyond the Khankendi campus: the Faculty of Music will be located in Shusha, and the Faculty of Agriculture will be based in Khojaly.

In his speech, the minister expressed particular gratitude to the university’s students, emphasizing their vital role in the institution’s growth:

“The essence of Garabagh University lies in its students. They play a major role in the university’s development. Their determination and achievements are driving the university forward, and they deserve our heartfelt thanks,” said Amrullayev.

The remarks highlight a strong commitment to both educational decentralization and the empowerment of youth as key pillars in the reconstruction and future of the Karabakh region.