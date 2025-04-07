David Babayan admits blocking peaceful integration into Azerbaijan

7 April 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The trial of David Babayan, one of the high-profile defendants in the ongoing court proceedings at the Baku Military Court, continued on April 7. During the hearing, Babayan responded to questions from the state prosecutor, admitting that he had opposed the integration of ethnic Armenians living in the formerly occupied territories into Azerbaijani society, Azernews reports.

David Babayan stated that he believed “integration was impossible.” He also confessed that other defendants, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and other so-called “officials” of the self-proclaimed regime, similarly rejected the idea of peaceful reintegration.

“No ‘official’ ever saw any prospect in such an integration,” Babayan told the court.

The trial involves several Armenian nationals accused of a wide range of serious crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, committed during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan. The charges also include the planning and execution of an aggressive war, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, terror financing, unlawful seizure and retention of power, and numerous other grave offenses.