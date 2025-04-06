Azerbaijani and Israeli parliamentary speakers highlight deepening ties in Tashkent meeting [PHOTOS]

6 April 2025 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, met with the Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, Amir Ohana, during her working visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, particularly emphasizing cooperation in economic, trade, and energy sectors.

The role of high-level visits and inter-parliamentary dialogue was underlined as a key element in strengthening ties between the two countries. Both speakers noted the positive contribution of legislative institutions to overall bilateral relations.

Speaker Gafarova also shared insights on Azerbaijan’s traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism, noting that representatives of the Jewish community, alongside other ethnic and religious groups, live in peace and mutual understanding in the country. She emphasized the historical friendship between Azerbaijanis and Jews, as well as the active role of the Azerbaijani diaspora and Jewish-origin compatriots in Israel in advancing bilateral ties.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana expressed his appreciation to the Azerbaijani government for upholding the values of peaceful coexistence and diversity, and welcomed the ongoing progress in Azerbaijan-Israel relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest during the meeting.